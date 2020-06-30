SolarisBank raises €60 million

German banking-as-a-service platform solarisBank has snagged €60 million in series C funding, with fresh contributions from BBVA, ABN Amro and SBI.

The funding round is led by HV Holtzbrinck Ventures with participation from Vulcan Capital, Samsung Catalyst Fund and Storm Ventures. Around half of the capital was raised from pre-existing investors, led by yabeo, alongside BBVA, SBI Group, ABN AMRO Ventures, Global Brain, Hegus and Lakestar.



Including this series C round, solarisBank has raised more than €160 million in total over the past four years and currently services some 400,000 accounts, offering a range of digital banking and payment services and innovative products such as decoupled debit cards and a post purchase installment service called Splitpay.



The firm, which now employs 310 staff, intends to expand its product portfolio and make big waves in the digital asset arena following the launch last year of crypto servicing and custody subsidiary solaris Digital Assets.