Revolut moves into travel sector

Revolut is expanding in to the travel industry, enabling users to book hotels through its app.

Rolling out initially in the UK, 'Stays' from Revolut is the fintech's first foray beyond the financial sector, taking the multi-purpose super app into competition with the likes of Expedia and bookings.com.



“As the world begins to cautiously open up, we know everyone is desperate to get away whenever they can — whether it’s to Margate or Mallorca,” says Marsel Nikaj, Revolut’s head of savings and lifestyle. “We’ve built Stays to make it easy for people to find and book their perfect break in their ideal destination. After 18 months of endless restrictions and lockdowns, we want to give people more and make their money travel further.”



Initally launched as a tavel accomodation booking widget, Nikaj says the feature will gradually be expanded to incorporate flights, car hire and other travel options later down the line.