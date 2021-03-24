Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Robinhood files for IPO

Robinhood files for IPO

Controversial stock trading app Robinhood has filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering.

The company has been at the centre of a battle between activist retail investors and hedge funds shorting stock in companies such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment.

Robinhood temporarily stopped users from buying dozens of stocks that day traders who use the WallStreetBets subreddit had targeted in a short squeeze assault.

This led to probes by regulatory authorities and the filing of around 46 putative class actions and three individual lawsuits.

The firm was also forced to raise $2.4 billion in convertible debt to cover collateral requirements with clearing houses during the surge in trading.

Robinhood signaled its intention to go public on the Nasdaq earlier this month, although it is not yet clear whether the firm will opt for a traditional IPO or a direct listing.

