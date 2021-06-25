Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
GoTrade exits stealth mode with $7 million raise

Singapore-based fractional share trading startup GoTrade has raised $7 million in a seed round led by London VC LocalGlobe and supported by a number of notable angel investors.

The Delaware-based group enables users in 150 countries to invest commission free in fractional US stocks.

Launched in stealth mode three months ago, the company has already racked up one hundred thousand users from 145 countries. Users can make a maximum of three-day trades every five trading days for accounts under $25,000. It is currently available on an invite-only basis.

Alongside LocalGobal, the firm has garnered support from Gmail creator Paul Buchheit, former Deutsche Postbank CEO Frank Strauss, former Morgan Stanley Investment Management Asia CEO Samuel Rhee, and former Citibank managing director Thomas Kang.

Other investors Social Leverage, Picus Capital, and Raptor Group also participated.

