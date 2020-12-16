Tony Hawk joins $65m funding round for social investing app Public

Commission-free social investing app Public has closed a $65 million Series C funding round led by Accel and joined by skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.

Lakestar, Greycroft, Advancit Capital, business executive Dick Parsons, and The Chainsmokers’ Mantis VC joined the round, which comes eight months after Public's $15 million Series B.



Previously called Matador, the Public app is part of an increasingly crowded field of tech upstarts, led by Robinhood, disrupting the retail investing model and prospering during the Covid-19 pandemic.



Public lets users buy slices of any US stocks and invest in ETFs for as little as $5, commission free.



The firm is aiming to differentiate itself through it social side, letting users follow friends, experts, companies and themes to learn about investing and build up their financial literacy.



Since launching in September 2019, the firm claims to have seen its community of investors grow 10x, with about 40% of users women.



Says Hawk: "As technology continues to disrupt barriers, Public.com is creating a platform that makes investing accessible to everyone; while providing a place where they can share ideas and build their confidence as they build their portfolios.”