Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
visit www.avoka.com
» View all news Next story »

Stockpile raises $30 million for fractional stock trading app

29 September 2017  |  3190 views  |  0 Stock market quotes

Millennial-focused fractional share trading app Stockpile has raised $30 million in Series B funding led by Fidelity backed Eight Roads Ventures.

This latest investment brings the total raised by Stockpile to more than $45 million. Mayfield led Stockpile's $15 million Series A in October 2015, with participation by Arbor Ventures, Stanford University, and actor Ashton Kutcher.

"We're on a mission to make it simple for everyone - especially young, first-time investors - to save and invest for their future," says Avi Lele, Stockpile's founder and CEO. "Fractional shares make market investing fun, easy, and personal. Even someone with only a few dollars can buy a piece of a favorite brand like Amazon or Alphabet, which are currently trading close to $1000 a share."

Stockpile customers can download the iPhone or Android app or visit stockpile.com to open a free account for themselves or anyone in their family, including children under 18. They can buy individual stocks or ETFs at 99 cents a trade, set up an automatic investment plan, track their investments, learn about stock investing through free mini-lessons, or help others get started by purchasing e-gifts or physical gift cards redeemable for stock.
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKING
KeywordsFINDEX

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Stock trading app Robinhood raises $110m at $1.3bn valuation

Stock trading app Robinhood raises $110m at $1.3bn valuation

26 April 2017  |  5897 views  |  1 comments | 4 tweets | 6 linkedin
Commission-free stock trading app Robinhood raises $50m

Commission-free stock trading app Robinhood raises $50m

08 May 2015  |  6289 views  |  1 comments | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin
Robinhood raises $13m for commission-free stock trading app

Robinhood raises $13m for commission-free stock trading app

24 September 2014  |  5466 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 4 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Stockpile - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.sibos.comvisit www.temenos.comvisit www.ncr.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27256 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11418 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10611 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8797 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7864 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Senior Relationship Manager, Consulting Services (London)

Competitive base, commission, benefits
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter