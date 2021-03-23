Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Freetrade

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UK stockbroking app Freetrade raises $69 million

UK stockbroking app Freetrade raises $69 million

Commission-free stockbroking app Freetrade has raised a Series B round of $69 million

The fundraising follows a period of significant growth that saw customer numbers hit 600,000, quarterly trade volumes exceed £1bn, and the opening of offices in Sweden

Like Robinhood on the other side of the pond, Freetrade seems to be benefiting from the economic turmoil caused by the Covid-19 pandemic amid a backdrop of low interest rates on traditonal savings accounts.

Left Lane Capital led the round, with participation from the Growth Fund of L Catterton and LSE-listed VC, Draper Esprit. These funds join Freetrade's existing shareholder register, which includes over 13,000 individual investors following a £7.1 million crowdfunding campaign held last year.

Freetrade founder and CEO, Adam Dodds, says: "This is a transformational investment that will supercharge our mission to get everyone investing. It's painful to see millions of investors across Europe stuck paying high fees and bogged down by complex terms and conditions. The costs of offering essential services like share dealing are simply not justifiable and erode valuable returns. Everyone already invests their time and their money on a daily basis, but there is so much more that millions can be doing to get the most out of their money."

Related Companies

Freetrade

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

EBAday 2021 - 28-30 June - Save the date!EBAday 2021 - Save the date! Join us on 28-30 June – Payments Transformation in 2021 - The Road to Success

Trending

Related News
Freetrade crowdfunds £4.5m
/startups

Freetrade crowdfunds £4.5m

Freetrade closes on $15 million funding in 2019

Freetrade closes on $15 million funding in 2019

Trending

  1. Chime investigating $30bn listing

  2. Revolut leaves Canada

  3. A new impulse. Why may Bitcoin cost USD 100K already this year?

  4. Visa hikes UK-EU online interchange fees; faces US investigation into debit card practices

  5. Wells Fargo hires Reetika Grewal for top digital role

Research
See all papers »
Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021