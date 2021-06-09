Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Citi BondEvalue

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Markets Retail banking

Keywords

Blockchain Findex Fixed income and OTC derivatives
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Citi invests in fractional fixed income platform BondEvalue

Citi invests in fractional fixed income platform BondEvalue

BondEvalue, a Singapore-based debt trading platform for the masses, has raised $6 million in its Series A round of fund raising, with MassMutual Ventures Southeast Asia and Citigroup among the new investors

Established by former traders at Citi and DBS, BondEvalue provides retail investors with access to fractional ownership of bonds in smaller denominations of $1000.

Investors using the platform can buy and sell 'BondbloX', which are $1,000 fractions of traditional wholesale bonds, via their bank or broker.

The firm recently launched a joint venture (JV) in Mexico that is headed by Jaime Zenizo, previously head trader for HSBC Mexico. The JV will form a Peso bond exchange and represents the first local currency expansion by BondEvalue.

The latest round brings the total raised by the company, which has signed up both Northern Trust and Citi as custodians, to $10 million

BondEvalue co-founder and CEO Rahul Banerjee says: “Citi and MassMutual are behemoths in the bond market. Their support of our vision to have a transparent bond market will accelerate our momentum."

Chris Cox, global head of data and digitisation and strategic projects, and Emea head of Securities Services at Citi, adds: “Alongside Northern Trust, Citi will join the BondbloX Bond Exchange as an asset servicing provider and as a strategic partner to the BondEvalue ecosystem. We are excited about the prospect of digitalisation of traditional assets and to be part of that journey with BondEvalue.”

Related Companies

Citi BondEvalue

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Markets Retail banking

Keywords

Blockchain Findex Fixed income and OTC derivatives
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Survey Report] Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Beyond 2021 – Why infinite reinvention is key to digital transformation[Webinar] Beyond 2021 – Why infinite reinvention is key to digital transformation

Trending

Related News
BondEvalue conducts first blockchain-based bond trade for the masses
/markets

BondEvalue conducts first blockchain-based bond trade for the masses

Trending

  1. Klarna takes on credit cards with in-app instalment shopping at all UK online retailers

  2. HSBC opens API developer portal

  3. EU announces European Digital Identity and Wallet framework

  4. Bank of England lays down regulatory expectations for stablecoins

  5. Walletmor rolls out payment implants

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud