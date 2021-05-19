Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Digital wallets poised to overtake contactless cards as instore payment of choice in Australia

Digital wallets poised to overtake contactless cards as instore payment of choice in Australia

When shopping instore, Aussies are increasingly choosing digital wallets as their preferred way to pay compared to tapping a card, according to latest figures from CBA.

New figures from the bank highlight the growing popularity of digital wallets and the likelihood for them to become the most popular contactless way to pay in-store by the end of the year, if current trends continue.

Between March 2020 and March 2021 the number of monthly digital wallet transactions - where consumers used a smartphone or smartwatch that include CBA tap-and-pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, Fitbit Pay, and Garmin Pay - increased 90%, with the number of transactions rising from 36 million to 68 million.

Over the same period, the total dollar value of digital wallet transactions more than doubled, with the value of monthly transactions rising to $2.1 billion, up from $1 billion.

As of March 2021, more than 40% of the bank's combined debit and credit card contactless transaction count was via a digital wallet.

CBA’s executive general manager for everyday banking, Kate Crous, says: “We know customers continue to value the ease and security of digital wallets and over the last year we have seen Covid play a part in accelerating the trend. As more customers use digital wallets, they are also using more features in the CommBank app to monitor and manage their spending.”

The bank’s figures also revealed that many Australians have started making higher value purchases via their digital wallets with the average dollar value of a digital wallet transaction increasing from $41 to $44 (credit) and $26 to $29 (debit) over the past 12 months.

“People mostly use digital wallets to pay for everyday expenses such as public transport, groceries, food and beverage, retail shopping and petrol. As customers are becoming more comfortable with paying this way, we have seen the average amount being spent using digital wallets continue to rise, both for credit and debit purchases on average, over the year.”

Based on the current trends, Crous believes that it is likely that digital wallets will be the most popular contactless way to pay by the end of the year.

“Over the last couple of years we have seen a 10 per cent increase in digitally active customers, up to 7.5 million. Given this increasing move towards digital, we expect the growth of digital payments to keep rising and expect by the end of this year, that every second contactless in-store payment will be made using a digital wallet.”

Related Companies

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Beyond 2021 – Why infinite reinvention is key to digital transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Engagement Banking: Orchestrating the Customer Experience[Webinar] Engagement Banking: Orchestrating the Customer Experience

Trending

Related News
What does Apple's acquisition of Mobeewave mean for banks?
/payments

What does Apple's acquisition of Mobeewave mean for banks?

Want to manage your money better? Ditch your banking apps

Want to manage your money better? Ditch your banking apps

Apple Pay growth set to fuel smartphone sales

14 Aug 2018

Ripple and Japanese banks to launch mobile app for domestic payments

07 Mar 2018

Google makes bid for cashless India with new mobile app

18 Sep 2017

Trending

  1. US banks to pilot credit for people with no credit score - WSJ

  2. Temenos brings digital asset trading to core banking product

  3. HSBC to take on fintech rivals with multi-currency digital wallet

  4. Central bankers split on CBDC future

  5. AmEx brings BNPL to air travel

Research
See all papers »
Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand