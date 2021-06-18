Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Standard Chartered poaches Louwhoff from ING to lead digital operations

Standard Chartered poaches Louwhoff from ING to lead digital operations

Standard Chartered has raided ING Bank for a new chief digital, technology and innovation officer to replace outgoing CIO Michael Gorriz.

Gorriz, who has served as Group CIO since 2015, will retire in December to concentrate on his external board and advisory roles in Europe and Asia.

He will be replaced by Roel Louwhoff, who has been chief operations and transformation officer at ING since 2014

Winters said: “Roel joins us at a critical time in our transformation into the agile, digital and future-focused organisation we need to be. We will benefit from his perspective as a digital leader and I look forward to working with him on taking our technology platform to even greater heights. He takes over from the solid foundations Michael has laid: a strong and diverse technology leadership team and a modern, cloud-based architecture that is the bedrock for the Bank’s digital ambitions."

Louwhoff's departure from ING comes during a major overhaul of the Dutch bank's innovation programme under new CEO Steven van Rijswijk. Shortly after taking office in October last year van Rijsijk disbanded all of the bank's disparate innovation programmes and combined them into a single dedicated unit, ING Neo, under the leadership of Annerie Vreugdenhil, the bank's head of wholesale banking innovation.

The reshuffle ultimately led to the departure of ING chief innovation officer and CEO of ING Ventures, Benoît Legrand who was sidelined in the revamp.

Louwhoff will begin his new role at Standard Chartered on 1 November 2021.

Standard Chartered Bank

