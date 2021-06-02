Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Standard Chartered and BC Group plan European digital asset trading platform

Standard Chartered is joining forces with BC Technology Group to build a digital asset brokerage and exchange platform for institutional and corporate clients in the UK and Europe.

The bank's SC Ventures unit is working with the digital asset company on the JV, which will connect institutional traders to counterparties across markets, delivering access to deep pools of liquidity in bitcoin, Ethereum and other crypto assets.

BC Group will provide the technology behind it Hong Kong-based digital asset platform, OSL, while Standard Chartered brings its global network and experience in brokerage and providing access to European market

BC Group CIO Usman Ahmad will be CEO of the new company, and Nick Philpott of SC Ventures will be COO.

For SC Ventures, the JV builds on a recent partnership with Northern Trust to develop a digital custody service, called Zodia, aimed at institutional investors.

Alex Manson, SC Ventures, says: "We have a strong conviction that digital assets are here to stay and will be adopted by the institutional market as a highly relevant asset class.

"We are constructing the building blocks for a safe and reliable investment infrastructure: on the back of Zodia Custody, which will ensure safe and compliant custody for institutional investors, the new company will provide a brokerage and exchange platform to enable safe adoption and trading by the world’s largest and most demanding investors."

Standard Chartered Bank

