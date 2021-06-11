SC Ventures unveils wealth, health and lifestyle platform

The innovation and ventures unit of Standard Chartered has joined forces with asset manager Franklin Templeton to launch a "wealth, health and lifestyle" consumer platform in Singapore.

Incubated by SC Ventures, the digital platform - called Autumn - is designed to support customers as they prepare for older age by providing a range of tools, products, and services across all aspects of wealth, health and lifestyle.



Autumn’s mobile app helps users to achieve financial clarity by combining their banking, investment, insurance and healthcare data into a single dashboard. Users can plan for their financial future using personalised aspirations and goals, scenario analyses and portfolio stress testing before executing their plan by transacting across multiple product providers and asset classes.



Franklin Templeton will be an asset management partner, providing users with access to curated financial literacy content. Autumn users may choose to receive insights on their model portfolio based on their risk profile and their financial data.



SC Ventures says it will also provide insights into how a user’s lifestyle choices will likely impact their retirement plans by using data from third-party wearable and health applications. Autumn will also be bringing lifestyle partners onboard, including travel services and volunteering opportunities.



Plans are underway to roll Autumn out in Hong Kong and other markets in Asia.



Mike Kruger, CEO, Autumn, says: "By combining digital wealth technology with health, lifestyle and financial wellness, we’ll help users adopt healthier habits and create a retirement that is personalised for them."