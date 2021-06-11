Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Standard Chartered Bank Franklin Templeton

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
SC Ventures unveils wealth, health and lifestyle platform

SC Ventures unveils wealth, health and lifestyle platform

The innovation and ventures unit of Standard Chartered has joined forces with asset manager Franklin Templeton to launch a "wealth, health and lifestyle" consumer platform in Singapore.

Incubated by SC Ventures, the digital platform - called Autumn - is designed to support customers as they prepare for older age by providing a range of tools, products, and services across all aspects of wealth, health and lifestyle.

Autumn’s mobile app helps users to achieve financial clarity by combining their banking, investment, insurance and healthcare data into a single dashboard. Users can plan for their financial future using personalised aspirations and goals, scenario analyses and portfolio stress testing before executing their plan by transacting across multiple product providers and asset classes.

Franklin Templeton will be an asset management partner, providing users with access to curated financial literacy content. Autumn users may choose to receive insights on their model portfolio based on their risk profile and their financial data.

SC Ventures says it will also provide insights into how a user’s lifestyle choices will likely impact their retirement plans by using data from third-party wearable and health applications. Autumn will also be bringing lifestyle partners onboard, including travel services and volunteering opportunities.

Plans are underway to roll Autumn out in Hong Kong and other markets in Asia.

Mike Kruger, CEO, Autumn, says: "By combining digital wealth technology with health, lifestyle and financial wellness, we’ll help users adopt healthier habits and create a retirement that is personalised for them."

Related Companies

Standard Chartered Bank Franklin Templeton

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Agile cloud migration and the customer experience connection

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Standard Chartered Bank

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[EBAday Online Webinar] Modernising retail payments in Europe[EBAday Online Webinar] Modernising retail payments in Europe

Trending

Related News
SC Ventures invests in cyber-security outfit Secret Double Octopus
/security

SC Ventures invests in cyber-security outfit Secret Double Octopus

Standard Chartered establishes fintech innovation and investment unit

Standard Chartered establishes fintech innovation and investment unit

Trending

  1. Klarna takes on credit cards with in-app instalment shopping at all UK online retailers

  2. HSBC opens API developer portal

  3. Derek White swaps Google Cloud for Galileo

  4. American banking lobby hits out at CBDC hype

  5. Bank of England lays down regulatory expectations for stablecoins

Research
See all reports »
Factoring of the Future - Why Factors need to look to the Cloud

Factoring of the Future - Why Factors need to look to the Cloud

Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021