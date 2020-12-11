Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ING

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ING innovation chief Legrand quits

ING innovation chief Legrand quits

ING chief innovation officer and CEO of ING Ventures, Benoît Legrand is to quit the Dutch lender in March next year after being sidelined in a recent shakeup of the bank's innovation unit.

In October, ING announced plans to combine all of its disparate innovation programmes into a single dedicated unit, ING Neo, reporting directly to new chief executive officer Steven van Rijswijk.

The new division is to be headed by Annerie Vreugdenhil, the bank's current head of wholesale banking innovation. At the time, ING said that Legrand would be "reassigned" to a new undefined role.

Prior to the overhaul, Legrand, a 27-year veteran at ING, had spent a five-year stint running the bank's chief innovation office and the WB innovation office. He was also the founding architect of ING's €300 million venture fund, which holds more than 30 investments, was named most active fintech corporate venture capital in Europe in research by Atomico and Dealroom.co, and includes successful fintechs like WeLab, Fintonic and Cobase.

In a LinkedIn post announcing his departure, Legrand says: "When looking back, I can easily say that I have not a single regret about having stayed and committed to ING all along this time. Not a single. Yet, today Life is whispering to me that it is probably time to find a new balance"

The annual Finextra Fintech Outlook survey, developed in association with Smith & Williamson, seeks to gather the views and opinions of founders and senior management of the Fintech community in the UK with regards to business confidence, talent, tax, funding and the outlook for the future. Click here to participate.  

Related Companies

ING

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Core Banking 2020

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar On-Demand] How to adopt a secure & agile approach to enable digital channel growth, [Webina[Webinar On-Demand] How to adopt a secure & agile approach to enable digital channel growth

Trending

Related News
ING shakes up innovation office; Legrand steps aside
/people

ING shakes up innovation office; Legrand steps aside

Money 20/20 Europe 2019 Q&A: ING’s Benoît Legrand

Money 20/20 Europe 2019 Q&A: ING’s Benoît Legrand

ING invests EUR21 million in TransferMate

30 Jul 2018

ING sets up transformation 'war room'

16 Feb 2017

ING takes startup path as top banks reap innovation rewards

10 May 2016

ING gets new chief innovation officer

07 Mar 2016

Trending

  1. Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai: ‘Online has been a lifeline in Southeast Asia’

  2. HSBC appoints Steven Van Wyk Group CIO

  3. TransferWise to make 750 hires

  4. Microsoft’s Satya Nadella on how to build partnerships ‘beyond two ships passing in the night’

  5. Payments have become tech arms race say banks

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Core Banking 2020

The Future of Core Banking 2020

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Securing the API Ecosystem

Securing the API Ecosystem