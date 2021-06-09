Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Clim8 Invest

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Clim8 smashes Crowdcube target

Clim8 smashes Crowdcube target

Sustainable investment app Clim8 has raised £1.26 million on the first day of a crowdfunding campaign via Crowdcube, beating its target of £750,000 by 168%.

This is Clim8’s third crowdfunding campaign via Crowdcube, with the previous rounds overachieving the target by 300% and 500%. Clim8 has raised £5 million to date from over 3,000 investors and larger institutional funds.

Clim8 has already secured £2 million from Channel 4 Ventures as part of this funding round. The latest raise also includes a follow-on investment from 7percent Ventures.

Launched this year, the Clim8 app helps Brits invest in publicly listed companies and funds focused on tackling the climate crisis, honing in on areas such as clean energy, clean technology, smart mobility, clean water, the circular economy, and sustainable food.

The firm says the new investment will be used to deliver product innovation and expansion. Clim8’s 2021 roadmap includes the rollout of a new Junior ISA, Sipp (self-invested personal pension) and marketing.

Duncan Grierson, CEO and founder, comments: “Last year was massive for sustainable investing. I believe 2021 will be even bigger, as demand continues to grow from consumers to align their savings with their values, as well as their desire to make a personal positive impact on climate change."

Related Companies

Clim8 Invest

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How to embrace Banking-as-a-Service and sharpen bank toolkits

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Cutting Mobile Banking Fraud with Dynamic Authentication and App Security[On-Demand Webinar] Cutting Mobile Banking Fraud with Dynamic Authentication and App Security

Trending

Related News
Clim8 strikes 'media-for-equity' deal with Channel 4
/sustainable

Clim8 strikes 'media-for-equity' deal with Channel 4

Sustainable investment app Clim8 blows through Crowdcube target
/sustainable

Sustainable investment app Clim8 blows through Crowdcube target

Climate change to the fore as Clim8 smashes crowdfunding target

12 May 2020

Sustainable investment app Clim8 launches Crowdcube campaign

15 Apr 2020

Trending

  1. Klarna takes on credit cards with in-app instalment shopping at all UK online retailers

  2. HSBC opens API developer portal

  3. EU announces European Digital Identity and Wallet framework

  4. Bank of England lays down regulatory expectations for stablecoins

  5. Walletmor rolls out payment implants

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud