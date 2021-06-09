Clim8 smashes Crowdcube target

Sustainable investment app Clim8 has raised £1.26 million on the first day of a crowdfunding campaign via Crowdcube, beating its target of £750,000 by 168%.

This is Clim8’s third crowdfunding campaign via Crowdcube, with the previous rounds overachieving the target by 300% and 500%. Clim8 has raised £5 million to date from over 3,000 investors and larger institutional funds.



Clim8 has already secured £2 million from Channel 4 Ventures as part of this funding round. The latest raise also includes a follow-on investment from 7percent Ventures.



Launched this year, the Clim8 app helps Brits invest in publicly listed companies and funds focused on tackling the climate crisis, honing in on areas such as clean energy, clean technology, smart mobility, clean water, the circular economy, and sustainable food.



The firm says the new investment will be used to deliver product innovation and expansion. Clim8’s 2021 roadmap includes the rollout of a new Junior ISA, Sipp (self-invested personal pension) and marketing.



Duncan Grierson, CEO and founder, comments: “Last year was massive for sustainable investing. I believe 2021 will be even bigger, as demand continues to grow from consumers to align their savings with their values, as well as their desire to make a personal positive impact on climate change."