News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Start ups Retail banking
Sustainable investment app Clim8 launches Crowdcube campaign

Sustainable investment app Clim8 Invest is launching a crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube ahead of a planned summer launch.

The world needs to invest an average of $2.4 trillion, every year, into clean energy, to meet the United Nations targets on climate change, says Clim8. At the same time, 95% of millennials are interested in sustainable investing, according to a Morgan Stanley study.

Clim8 is looking to tap into this with its app that helps users invest in a targeted portfolio of publicly listed companies in areas such as clean energy, clean technology, sustainable food, smart mobility, and recycling.

Founded by cleantech veteran Duncan Grierson, Climb8 closed a £650,000 seed round last year from banking and fintech players. It is now turning to the public with its Crowdcube campaign.

Says Grierson: “While the world grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic, we must not lose our focus on the longer term climate crisis which will be a much bigger problem. There is a pressing need for a platform like Clim8 Invest right now. Many people want to help by investing their savings into positive climate solutions; this is what the app is all about."

