Sustainable investment app Clim8 launches Crowdcube campaign

Sustainable investment app Clim8 Invest is launching a crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube ahead of a planned summer launch.

The world needs to invest an average of $2.4 trillion, every year, into clean energy, to meet the United Nations targets on climate change, says Clim8. At the same time, 95% of millennials are interested in sustainable investing, according to a Morgan Stanley study.



Clim8 is looking to tap into this with its app that helps users invest in a targeted portfolio of publicly listed companies in areas such as clean energy, clean technology, sustainable food, smart mobility, and recycling.



Founded by cleantech veteran Duncan Grierson, Climb8 closed a £650,000 seed round last year from banking and fintech players. It is now turning to the public with its Crowdcube campaign.



Says Grierson: “While the world grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic, we must not lose our focus on the longer term climate crisis which will be a much bigger problem. There is a pressing need for a platform like Clim8 Invest right now. Many people want to help by investing their savings into positive climate solutions; this is what the app is all about."



