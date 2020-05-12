Climate change to the fore as Clim8 smashes crowdfunding target

Ethical investment app Clim8 has smashed through its pre-launch crowdfunding target, reaching £1.35 million from 1200 investors

The raise beats its expected crowdfunding target by 300%, as investors look beyond the pandemic to a world more alert to the dangers of climate change.



Investors include board directors of unicorn fintechs such as Marcus Exall of Monese and Marcus Mosen from N26. Venture capital fund 7percent Ventures also clambered in, bringing the total raised by the firm to £2 million.



Andrew J Scott, founding partner at 7percent Ventures, says: "Our fund only invests into startups that have the potential to be billion dollar companies. Clim8 have developed a fantastic idea that can have an impact on the global challenge of climate change and build a valuable platform."



Due to launch this summer, the Clim8 app will present users with a portfolio of companies that are making a positive impact on climate change. Sector focuses are clean energy, clean technology, sustainable food, electric mobility and recycling.



Clim8 claims to have over 5,000 people on a pre-launch waiting list.