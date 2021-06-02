Clim8 strikes 'media-for-equity' deal with Channel 4

Sustainable investment app Clim8 has secured a £2 million investment from "media-for-equity" fund Channel 4 Ventures.

Launched this year, the Clim8 app helps Brits invest in publicly listed companies and funds focused on tackling the climate crisis, honing in on areas such as clean energy, clean technology, smart mobility, clean water, the circular economy, and sustainable food.



Under the Channel 4 Ventures deal, it will get a high profile advertising campaign later this year on the Channel 4 TV station.



Vinay Solanki, head, Channel 4 Ventures, says: "Climate change is one of the biggest challenges of our time and very important to our core young audience so we’re looking forward to supporting Clim8 to help them to achieve their potential of becoming a leading provider of sustainable investments in the UK using our powerful marketing platform.



"We hope to support more businesses with a strong purpose led narrative in the future."