Sustainable investment app Clim8 blows through Crowdcube target

Ethical investment app Clim8 has smashed through its latest crowdfunding target, reaching £2.35 million from a range of investment funds and 1900 retail investors.

The raise beats its expected crowdfunding target by 600%, as investors look beyond the pandemic to a world more alert to the dangers of climate change.



Investors in this round include 7percent Ventures, Basil Capital, Evergreen Fund, EcoSummit Ventures and several ex partners of McKinsey.



Combined with a previous round of £2 million, the company has now raised £4.4 million and has over 10,000 people on the waitlist ahead of its public launch.



“We are currently seeing a significant interest in sustainable assets. There is a positive dynamic for those companies that have green products and are well run, with the right governance,” saya Duncan Grierson, CEO of Clim8. “Awareness of the threat of climate change is realigning investment profiles towards sustainability and we are proud to be a part of that movement.”

