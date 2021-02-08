Societe Generale gives all employees the right to work from home for up to two days a week

Societe Generale has reached an agreement with labour unions that introduces the right for all of its 40,000 employees in France to telework an average of two days a week.

The move, which comes on the back of an interal study into the future of work, is also being extended across the group's entities worldwide and will ultimately apply to over 140,000 staff.



The agreement with trade union reps stipulates a minimum of 40% time worked onsite over each 15-day period and provides a €150 stipend for staff to set up their workstations at home as well as the opportunity to receive restaurant tickets for teleworking days.



Caroline Guillaumin, SocGen's head of human resources, explains: "We felt it essential to quickly define a new work structure that would meet the expectations of our employees after the unique experience of remote working, which we had to set up urgently due to this unprecedented crisis.



"This agreement acts as a framework in many ways: teleworking will be widespread and will become the norm for all our employees, providing the anticipated benefits in terms of quality of life.



"It will also lead us to reconsider how we manage teams and to use workspaces differently. We are so proud that this new model that we chose, with the agreement of the trade unions, was defined by the employees themselves, through the Future of Work internal consultation.”