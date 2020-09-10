Credit Suisse to launch app-based service to rival digital challengers

Credit Suisse is to launch an app-only banking service to take on digital challengers encroaching on its home turf.

Set for launch next month, CSX will offer a range of online banking tools, free foreign exchange transactions, mortgage loans and a fully digital wealth management service.



The app comes with a virtual debit card for e-commerce transactions. Customers who want a physical card will have to fork out a monthly Sfr3.95 fee.



Revealing plans to close a quarter of its branches late last month, Credit Suisse said that over the past two years the use of online banking had grown by approximately 40%, while the use of mobile banking more than doubled.



The arrival of the new online service will run parallel to a revamp of the bank's remaining physical outlets to cater for clients with more complex advisory needs. The 'future-oriented' branch concept will include 'digital bars' offering one-to-one sessions with specialists via video conferencing and 'event zones' to attract startups.