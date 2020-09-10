Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Credit Suisse to launch app-based service to rival digital challengers

Credit Suisse to launch app-based service to rival digital challengers

Credit Suisse is to launch an app-only banking service to take on digital challengers encroaching on its home turf.

Set for launch next month, CSX will offer a range of online banking tools, free foreign exchange transactions, mortgage loans and a fully digital wealth management service.

The app comes with a virtual debit card for e-commerce transactions. Customers who want a physical card will have to fork out a monthly Sfr3.95 fee.

Revealing plans to close a quarter of its branches late last month, Credit Suisse said that over the past two years the use of online banking had grown by approximately 40%, while the use of mobile banking more than doubled.

The arrival of the new online service will run parallel to a revamp of the bank's remaining physical outlets to cater for clients with more complex advisory needs. The 'future-oriented' branch concept will include 'digital bars' offering one-to-one sessions with specialists via video conferencing and 'event zones' to attract startups.

