Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Dosh Cardlytics

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Cardlytics to buy cash-back platform Dosh

Cardlytics to buy cash-back platform Dosh

Digital advertising platform Cardlytics is set to buy cash-back offers outfit Dosh for $275 million in cash and stock.

Dosh's app provides cash back for millions of consumers from thousands of merchants, promising an individualised experience, providing the right offer to the right person at the right time.

In the past year, Dosh expanded its product offering by enabling financial institutions, neo-banks, and fintech companies - like Venmo, Betterment, and Ellevest - to deploy its platform in their own digital channels.

Cardlytics says it wants to combine Dosh with its platform to give the firms that use its advertising platform the ability to engage with consumers through some of the largest financial institutions and most notable neo-banks and fintech companies in the world.

Lynne Laube, CEO, Cardlytics, says: "Dosh’s technology is extremely complementary to the long-term financial institution integrations and substantial scale we’ve built over the past 13 years.

"With the addition of Dosh, Cardlytics will accelerate its ongoing efforts to improve the advertising industry through our brand-safe alternative, which provides superior returns based on actual purchases. This creates real value for consumers, advertisers, and our bank partners."

Related Companies

Dosh Cardlytics

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar On-Demand] The impact on financial services as the EU drives from Open Banking to Open Finance

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] How to Accelerate Digital Lending with Data & Automation, [On-Demand Webinar] Ho[On-Demand Webinar] How to Accelerate Digital Lending with Data & Automation

Trending

Trending

  1. European banks seek technical partners to help build rival to Visa and Mastercard

  2. HSBC launches programme to help customers go digital

  3. NatWest initiates Open Banking payments for business customers

  4. Is It Too Late to Invest in Bitcoin?

  5. HSBC shifts R3 Corda to Google Cloud

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?