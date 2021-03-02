Cardlytics to buy cash-back platform Dosh

Digital advertising platform Cardlytics is set to buy cash-back offers outfit Dosh for $275 million in cash and stock.

Dosh's app provides cash back for millions of consumers from thousands of merchants, promising an individualised experience, providing the right offer to the right person at the right time.



In the past year, Dosh expanded its product offering by enabling financial institutions, neo-banks, and fintech companies - like Venmo, Betterment, and Ellevest - to deploy its platform in their own digital channels.



Cardlytics says it wants to combine Dosh with its platform to give the firms that use its advertising platform the ability to engage with consumers through some of the largest financial institutions and most notable neo-banks and fintech companies in the world.



Lynne Laube, CEO, Cardlytics, says: "Dosh’s technology is extremely complementary to the long-term financial institution integrations and substantial scale we’ve built over the past 13 years.



"With the addition of Dosh, Cardlytics will accelerate its ongoing efforts to improve the advertising industry through our brand-safe alternative, which provides superior returns based on actual purchases. This creates real value for consumers, advertisers, and our bank partners."