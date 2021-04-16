Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Netstars

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Japanese QR Code gateway Netstars raises $60 million

Japanese QR Code gateway Netstars raises $60 million

Netstars, the operator of Japan’s largest QR code payment gateway, has completed a $60 million funding round amid plans for international expansion.

The round, which was made through a combination of a capital infusion and the allotment of new shares, includes a $40 million investment made from funds managed by KKR.

Headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates StarPay, a digital gateway for efficient point-of-sale processing for consumers across multiple payment apps. To date, StarPay is used by more than 280,000 merchants across Japan and has aggregated 37 payment providers onto its platform, including PayPay, LINE Pay, AliPay, WeChat Pay, and VIA.

Netstars is benfitting from a resurgence of interest in QR codes as a touch-free means of payment during the pandemic.

Eiji Yatagawa, partner at KKR, comments: "Netstars is well-positioned to advance businesses’ digital transformation and their shift from offline to online, which has become increasingly important during the Covid-19 period. KKR looks forward...to support Netstars’ business growth in Japan and overseas and support its preparations that may culminate in an IPO.”

The company says it will use the funding to expand StarPay’s network to include more stores that accept QR settlements in Japan and introduce a mini-app development platform for merchants. The company has also set its sights on expanding internationally "in cooperation with overseas financial institutions".

Related Companies

Netstars

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [NextGen Nordics Webinar] Changing Payments: P27, Europe and beyond

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Instant Payments: Bringing retail success to corporate banking[Webinar] Instant Payments: Bringing retail success to corporate banking

Trending

Related News
Facebook tests QR code-based P2P payments
/payments

Facebook tests QR code-based P2P payments

Eftpos Australia to launch national QR code payment scheme
/payments

Eftpos Australia to launch national QR code payment scheme

Covid-19: Contactless ATM withdrawals go mainstream

19 Feb

Revolut rolls out QR code-based payments for business customers

18 Feb

PayPal rolls out QR Code payments to 28 markets worldwide

19 May 2020

Tencent and UnionPay integrate QR code systems

08 Jan 2020

Trending

  1. Barclays to shut down Pingit on 30 June

  2. Mastercard unveils carbon calculator for banks

  3. Revolut says hello to 11 new crypto tokens

  4. FIS Ventures invests in Modulr

  5. Investing In Crypto: On The Nature of Staking

Research
See all papers »
Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

The Future of Cloud 2021

The Future of Cloud 2021