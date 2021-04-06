Facebook tests QR code-based P2P payments

Facebook has begun trialling QR code-based person-to-person payments and personalised payment links.

As first picked up by MacRumours, some US users are now seeing a new "Scan" button on the Facebook Pay carousel. When they hit the button, users can scan a friend's QR code, select an amount to send or request and then make the payment.



On the same screen, users see a personalised payment link - https://m.me/pay/UserName - which lets people publish their payment address outside of Facebook.



Facebook Pay was launched in late 2019, consolidating payments service that works across the social media giant's main app, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.



Users can already make P2P payments but the QR code option opens up physical, in-person payments. Venmo already offers a similar service.



A Facebook spokesperson confirmed the test to TechCrunch: "To make payments on Messenger even easier, we’ve begun testing the ability for people to use QR codes and payment links when they want to send or request money."



Users have to be at least 18 years old and have a Visa or Mastercard debit card, a PayPal account, or a supported pre-paid card.