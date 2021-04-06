Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Facebook

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Social media
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Facebook tests QR code-based P2P payments

Facebook tests QR code-based P2P payments

Facebook has begun trialling QR code-based person-to-person payments and personalised payment links.

As first picked up by MacRumours, some US users are now seeing a new "Scan" button on the Facebook Pay carousel. When they hit the button, users can scan a friend's QR code, select an amount to send or request and then make the payment.

On the same screen, users see a personalised payment link - https://m.me/pay/UserName - which lets people publish their payment address outside of Facebook.

Facebook Pay was launched in late 2019, consolidating payments service that works across the social media giant's main app, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Users can already make P2P payments but the QR code option opens up physical, in-person payments. Venmo already offers a similar service.

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed the test to TechCrunch: "To make payments on Messenger even easier, we’ve begun testing the ability for people to use QR codes and payment links when they want to send or request money."

Users have to be at least 18 years old and have a Visa or Mastercard debit card, a PayPal account, or a supported pre-paid card.

Related Companies

Facebook

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Social media
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?[New Paper] Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Trending

Related News
Facebook Pay consolidates payments across apps
/payments

Facebook Pay consolidates payments across apps

Trending

  1. Former Revolut exec raises $7.1m for DeFi startup

  2. Revolut packs a punch with new glow-in-the-dark debit card

  3. Pound Sterling Tumbles Towards the End of Q1 Erasing Nearly All Gains

  4. Marcus introduces Cash ISA in UK

  5. Walgreens launches a bank acount

Research
See all papers »
Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

The Future of Cloud 2021

The Future of Cloud 2021

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?