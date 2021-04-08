Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Payment Systems Regulator

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
PSR consultation on bank scams draws to a close

PSR consultation on bank scams draws to a close

The UK's Payment Systems Regulator is to begin collating views from a public consultation on the protection and reimbursement of victims of authorised push payments fraud and consumer protection in bank-to-bank payments.

The amount of money lost to victims of authorised push payments fraud in the UK rose to £479 million in 2020, as criminals used the Covid-19 pandemic to target people online.

The introduction of a Contingent Reimbursement Model (CRM) has seen some victims getting their money back, but consumer groups says the implementation of the code by banks is patchy at best, with many customers left holding the bag.

The PSR is proposing that banks publish their APP scam data, including reimbursement and repatriation levels, and adopt a standardised approach to sharing data which will help identify these scams in the first place. It also suggests making reimbursements mandatory at a minimum standard by changing payment system rules.

Chris Hemsley, managing director of the PSR says: "We want to make it harder to commit these devastating crimes and also see victims properly protected.

"In this call for views, we set out a suite of measures that could have a significant impact on both reducing fraud and improving the protections for everyone."

In addition to APP scams protections, the PSR is also looking at the levels of protection available to consumers when they make an account-to-account payment using a smartphone app or online banking.

Says Hemsley: "We want to understand what protections our banks and building societies should have in place and how we can support this emerging payment method for everyone’s benefit."

After two months collating responses, the call for views closes at 5pm today.

Related Companies

Payment Systems Regulator

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Digital Identity Verification: Reducing Friction in Online Account Opening

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Identity Verification: Reducing Friction in Online Account Opening[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Identity Verification: Reducing Friction in Online Account Opening

Trending

Related News
UK watchdog accuses Mastercard and rivals of operating pre-paid card cartel
/payments

UK watchdog accuses Mastercard and rivals of operating pre-paid card cartel

APP fraud continues to rise as criminals target bank customers online
/security

APP fraud continues to rise as criminals target bank customers online

PSR calls for feedback on New Payments Architecture amid risk concerns

05 Feb

Dr Ruth Wandhöfer to chair PSR panel through Covid-19 recovery, Brexit and BoE RTGS renewal

08 Dec 2020

Which? calls for post-Brexit rule change to protect victims of APP fraud

22 Oct 2020

Which? calls for Government action on APP fraud as losses spiral

17 Mar 2020

UK banks extend deadline for funding APP fraud compensation

27 Nov 2019

Trending

  1. Revolut packs a punch with new glow-in-the-dark debit card

  2. Pound Sterling Tumbles Towards the End of Q1 Erasing Nearly All Gains

  3. HSBC to move 1200 UK call centre staff to permanent home working

  4. Fintech is here to stay, says JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon

  5. Government of India has ruled that crypto incomes are to be subjected to taxation

Research
See all papers »
Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

The Future of Cloud 2021

The Future of Cloud 2021

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?