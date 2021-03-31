Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

MasterCard PFS allpay

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UK watchdog accuses Mastercard and rivals of operating pre-paid card cartel

UK watchdog accuses Mastercard and rivals of operating pre-paid card cartel

Mastercard and four other companies broke UK law by engaging in cartel behaviour in the pre-paid card market, according to the country's Payment Systems Regulator (PSR).

Mastercard, allpay, APS, PFS and Sulion engaged in anti-competitive behaviour by agreeing not to compete or poach each other’s clients when it came to pre-paid cards that are used by local authorities to distribute welfare payments to vulnerable members of society, such as the homeless, victims of domestic violence and asylum seekers, says the PSR in its provisional findings.

Mastercard, allpay and PFS have already agreed to settle and admitted that they took part in the alleged anticompetitive arrangement. Should the PSR ultimately conclude that there have been infringements, the three have agreed to pay maximum fines totalling over £32 million.

According to the PSR there were two infringements of competition law. The first, involving all five firms took place between 2012 and 2018. The second, involving APS and FPS lasted between 2014 and 2016.

Chris Hemsley, MD, PSR, says: "Pre-paid card services, like these, can provide significant benefits to local authorities as one way to make welfare payments to some of the most vulnerable people in society.

"By colluding in this way, we consider the parties were acting as a cartel. Because of the reduced competition local authorities may have been missing out on an alternative supplier or products that were either cheaper or better suited to both their needs and the needs of those using the pre-paid cards."

Related Companies

MasterCard PFS allpay

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] How banks can benefit from digital corporate customer onboarding

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 31 March, 2021, 16:09Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

This is the first news of the PSR being even remotely effective that I've heard of. Good for them.

Now they just need to look at the anti-competitive practices of the major card schemes.

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Spotlight on UX: Why Issuers are prioritising Digital Experience[Webinar] Spotlight on UX: Why Issuers are prioritising Digital Experience

Trending

Related News
Mastercard ties executive bonuses to ESG goals
/sustainable

Mastercard ties executive bonuses to ESG goals

Intuit sues Visa and Mastercard over 'price fixing'
/payments

Intuit sues Visa and Mastercard over 'price fixing'

Mastercard consumer claim set for new March hearing

10 Feb

PSR calls for feedback on New Payments Architecture amid risk concerns

05 Feb

UK Supreme Court paves the way for £14 billion Mastercard class action

11 Dec 2020

Trending

  1. Visa conducts first settlement transaction in USD Coin

  2. Fiat offers free cryptocoins to drivers who go green

  3. Broadridge to acquire Itiviti for $2.5 billion cash

  4. FCA to define new rules about data ethics in evolution of Open Banking

  5. EU fintechs form iban enforcement coalition

Research
See all papers »
Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

The Future of Cloud 2021

The Future of Cloud 2021

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?