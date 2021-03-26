Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

UK Finance

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Payments Covid-19 Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
APP fraud continues to rise as criminals target bank customers online

APP fraud continues to rise as criminals target bank customers online

The amount of money lost to victims of authorised push payments fraud in the UK rose to £479 million in 2020, as criminals used the Covid-19 pandemic to target people online.

The APP fraud losses documented by UK Finance are up five per cent on the previous year, with the number of cases increasing by 22% to almost 150,000 in 2020.

Banks were able to return £206.9 million of the losses from APP fraud to victims, over three quarters more than the sum returned in 2019.

Impersonation scam cases, in which criminals impersonate trusted organisations to trick victims into handing over their money, almost doubled to 39,364 cases in 2020, the largest increase of all scam types.

During the pandemic, criminals sent fraudulent emails claiming to offer government support to those impacted by the pandemic and scam text messages requesting payments to book a Covid-19 vaccine. They also impersonated delivery companies to exploit the rise in online shopping.

To capitalise on the increase in online activity during the pandemic, UK Finance has also seen the emergence of criminals openly advertising fraud and scam services for sale online, including template phishing websites and custom-built scam apps which replicate real banking apps.

UK Finance is calling for fraud to be included in the scope of the government’s Online Safety Bill. This would ensure that online platforms such as social media firms, search engines and dating websites take action to address vulnerabilities in their systems that are being exploited by criminals to commit fraud.

Katy Worobec, managing director of economic crime at UK Finance, says: "We are seeing a worrying rise in online and technology-enabled scams that evade banks’ advanced security systems and use digital platforms to target victims directly, tricking them into giving away their money or information.

“We urge the government to use the upcoming Online Safety Bill to ensure online platforms take action to protect customers by taking down scam adverts on search engines, removing fake profiles on online dating websites and tackling fraudulent content on social media.”

On the upside, contactless card fraud losses fell by 22% to £16 million, the first annual fall since this data started being collected in 2013. This is likely to be related to lockdown restrictions limiting opportunities for criminals to commit contactless fraud using lost and stolen cards.

Related Companies

UK Finance

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Payments Covid-19 Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Digital Identity Verification: Reducing Friction in Online Account Opening

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

EBAday 2021 - 28-30 June - Save the date!EBAday 2021 - Save the date! Join us on 28-30 June – Payments Transformation in 2021 - The Road to Success

Trending

Related News
Clamour grows to add financial scams to UK 'Online Harms' bill
/crime

Clamour grows to add financial scams to UK 'Online Harms' bill

Starling's Boden criticises government over Online Harms bill
/crime

Starling's Boden criticises government over Online Harms bill

APP fraud losses hit £456 million in 2019

19 Mar 2020

Which? calls for Government action on APP fraud as losses spiral

17 Mar 2020

Trending

  1. HSBC launches mobile business bank for UK SMEs

  2. Visa hikes UK-EU online interchange fees; faces US investigation into debit card practices

  3. ClearBank: Third of fintechs face regulatory scrutiny due to agency banking partners

  4. Google Pay head Sengupta steps down

  5. Wirex pauses customer onboarding to address AML compliance

Research
See all papers »
Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021