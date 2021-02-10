Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Goldman Sachs

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Marcus re-opens to UK savers

Marcus re-opens to UK savers

Marcus by Goldman Sachs has re-oped its savings account to new UK investors, paying a market-leading 0.5% on deposits.

The mobile-only account was closed to new customer in June last year after a surge in deposits during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The influx of savers had pushed the business close to its regulatory limits, forcing the temporary suspension. British ring-fencing rules currently restrict the sums held on deposit to £25 billion.

At the time, the account had attracted over 500,000 customers and more than £21 billion had been deposited.

In January, Goldman Sachs selected card issuing platform Marqeta to help deliver its first digital current accounts, which will launch later this year. The giant Wall Street bank is set to launch a range of new features in the coming months which will transform Marcus from an online savings and loans account to a full-suite retail banking provider.

Related Companies

Goldman Sachs

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Share your views - Take the Annual Finextra Fintech Industry Survey here

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Goldman Sachs

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?, [New Paper] What w[New Paper] What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Trending

Related News
Marqeta wins digital current account contract with Goldman Sachs
/payments

Marqeta wins digital current account contract with Goldman Sachs

Goldman adds PFM tools to Marcus app
/retail

Goldman adds PFM tools to Marcus app

Marcus UK closes to new easy-access savers

10 Jun 2020

Marcus by Goldman rolls out installment loans for high-value purchases

14 Apr 2020

Goldman gives Marcus an app

13 Jan 2020

Goldman Sachs to put the brakes on Marcus expansion in UK

02 Dec 2019

Marcus by Goldman Sachs is opening a new account every 35 seconds

05 Nov 2018

Trending

  1. NatWest to convert all debit cards to Mastercard

  2. Revolut to move to permanent remote working model

  3. Societe Generale gives all employees the right to work from home for up to two days a week

  4. Barclays rolls out digital receipts

  5. PayPal quits competitive Indian payments market

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?