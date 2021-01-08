Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/financial crime

News and resources on financial crime, including fraud, scams, Anti Money Laundering and Know Your Customer.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Starling Bank

Lead Channel

Financial Crime

Channels

Payments Security Regulation & Compliance Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Social media
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Starling&#39;s Boden criticises government over Online Harms bill

Starling's Boden criticises government over Online Harms bill

Starling boss Anne Boden has called on the UK government to reverse its decision not to include financial fraud in its new 'Online Harms' bill, arguing that banks "seem to have become the underwriter" of all kinds of fraud, giving other players, such as social media platforms and telcos, a free pass.

The Online Harms bill aims to force firms - through the threat of massive fines - to improve internet safety in areas such as terrorist content, child sex abuse, hate crimes, cyber-bullying and the dissemination of fake news.

However, despite calls from campaigners and UK Finance, financial fraud has not been included in the bill.

In a blog, Boden says she is "disappointed" by the omission, adding "I hope it's not too late to change this".

Boden argues that while banks are investing billions in tackling crime, they cannot do it alone, calling for greater cooperation from other industries, specifically social media and telecoms, which are used by crooks to dupe victims.

She cites UK Finance claims that thousands of social media accounts are being operated by criminals to advertise for ‘money mules’, sell stolen identity and credit-card data, carry out phishing, and push bogus investment scams and impersonation fraud.

Says Boden: "In this context, banks seem to have become the underwriter of all kinds of fraud that are not really financial fraud at all. If a consumer buys a pair of trainers online from a site advertised on a social media platform that takes their money and runs, this is not financial fraud, it’s purchase fraud.

"Yet the banks are the ones asked to repay the customer for the non-existent trainers, while the social media platforms the fraudsters advertise on do nothing. Criminals wouldn’t be allowed to advertise on traditional media with such impunity."

Boden's comments come as an investigation from consumer watchdog Which? finds "serious vulnerabilities" in security at several major bank websites - although Starling managed to come out top of the table.

Related Companies

Starling Bank

Lead Channel

Financial Crime

Channels

Payments Security Regulation & Compliance Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Social media
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Are Financial Infrastructure Partnerships the Future of Banking?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Automation, Resiliency and Agility: Key Drivers of Cloud Adoption and Strategy, [[New Impact Study] Automation, Resiliency and Agility: Key Drivers of Cloud Adoption and Strategy

Trending

Related News
Which? investigation finds worrying gaps in bank security systems
/security

Which? investigation finds worrying gaps in bank security systems

Starling Bank moves into profit
/retail

Starling Bank moves into profit

APP fraud losses hit £456 million in 2019

19 Mar 2020

Trending

  1. There is no reason to sell. What will happen to Bitcoin and Ethereum?

  2. OCC approves the use of stablecoins for banking transactions

  3. 2021 Predictions

  4. Banks push for UK to increase contactless limit to &#163;100

  5. HSBC signs for Silent Eight compliance tech

Research
See all papers »
Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

The Future of ESGTech 2020

The Future of ESGTech 2020

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty