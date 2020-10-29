Danske Bank to replace plastic payments cards with recycled material

Danske Bank is to phase out all existing payment cards and replace them with cards made from 86% recycled plastic.

Initially, the new more eco-friendly cards will be launched for Danske Bank’s Pocket Money account, which is aimed at children between eight and 14 years of age.



After a trial period, the new cards will begin to replace the standard plastic payment cards - both Visa/Dankort and Mastercard - for all customers.



Rene Thejsen, ead of cards and consumer payments, Danske Bank, says : "We’re well aware that our more eco-friendly payment cards aren’t going to solve the world’s climate challenges, but they are a small step in the right direction."