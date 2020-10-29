Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Danske Bank

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Danske Bank to replace plastic payments cards with recycled material

Danske Bank to replace plastic payments cards with recycled material

Danske Bank is to phase out all existing payment cards and replace them with cards made from 86% recycled plastic.

Initially, the new more eco-friendly cards will be launched for Danske Bank’s Pocket Money account, which is aimed at children between eight and 14 years of age.

After a trial period, the new cards will begin to replace the standard plastic payment cards - both Visa/Dankort and Mastercard - for all customers.

Rene Thejsen, ead of cards and consumer payments, Danske Bank, says : "We’re well aware that our more eco-friendly payment cards aren’t going to solve the world’s climate challenges, but they are a small step in the right direction."

Related Companies

Danske Bank

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Prioritising real-time payments today, not tomorrow

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Optimising cloud governance with increased automation, [Webinar] Optimising cloud governan[Webinar] Optimising cloud governance with increased automation

Trending

Related News
Ecosia invests in wooden debit card startup
/sustainable

Ecosia invests in wooden debit card startup

Mastercard launches sustainable card programme
/sustainable

Mastercard launches sustainable card programme

Visa to issue sustainable plastic cards

17 Jun

IZettle ships mPOS device made from ocean plastic

20 Nov 2019

Trending

  1. Target2 experiences total system failure, Sepa payments delayed

  2. Sopra Steria laid low by Ryuk Ransomware

  3. UBS to invest $200 million in fintech startups

  4. ECB blames third-party network device for Target2 collapse

  5. HSBC and Santander step up cost-cutting efforts

Research
See all papers »
The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020