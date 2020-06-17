Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
Visa to issue sustainable plastic cards

Visa to issue sustainable plastic cards

Visa is to roll out cards made from recycled plastic to all financial institutions globally.

The card scheme has collaborated with CPI Card group to produce the 'Earthwise High Content Card', which is made with up to 98% upcycled plastic. The card is EMV compliant and dual interface capable, enabling both contact and contactless payment.

Douglas Sabo, vice president and head of corporate responsibility and sustainability at Visa, says: “Our collaboration with CPI signifies a further milestone in our efforts to drive our goal of inclusive growth with a commitment to protecting the environment. We’re proud that this offering will ultimately benefit the entire payments industry and environment.”

The new card joins Earth Elements, CPI’s portfolio of more eco-friendly payment cards, which includes Second Wave, a payment card featuring a core made with recovered ocean-bound plastic.

