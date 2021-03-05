Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
date 2021-03-05

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
UK Government to invest &#163;153 million in quantum research projects

UK Government to invest £153 million in quantum research projects

The UK Government, through UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), is investing £153 million, to develop new products and services based on advances in quantum technologies that will have a significant impact on financial services.

This is part of a larger investment in the UK National Quantum Technologies Programme which is on track to delivering £1B investment over its 10-year life.

Major banks, insurance providers and regulators are already assessing the opportunities and advising clients on quantum computers for quantitative finance, asset pricing and portfolio optimisation.

Precise quantum clocks for timestamping transactions to advance high frequency trading and quantum security solutions to protect sensitive financial transaction data are currently being addressed.

The Commercialising Quantum Technologies Challenge, through UKRI’s Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund (ISCF), has so far awarded a total of £90 million across 42 projects to realise the potential of the new generation of quantum technologies.

Among the projects to be awarded funding is one led by Rigetti UK in partnership with Standard Chartered Bank, Oxford Instruments, Phasecraft and the University of Edinburgh who have been awarded £6.4 million to accelerate the commercialisation of quantum computing in the UK. The three-year project will develop an advanced commercial quantum computer in the country, make it available over the cloud and pursue practical applications in machine learning, materials simulation and finance.

Roger McKinlay, challenge director, says: “Quantum technologies are expected to have a huge impact on the financial services industry. Banks, insurance providers and regulators are already thinking ahead to the implications this technology will have on businesses, the economy and society.

“We are looking to fund the best teams of UK companies and research organisations to help them develop their ideas for innovation and commercialisation.”

The challenge will take a three-phased approach, doling out a share of £7 million in funding for feasibility studies, £1 million for germinator projects and £47 million for large collaborative projects.

