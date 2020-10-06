Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

HSBC

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
HSBC joins European quantum consortium

HSBC joins European quantum consortium

HSBC has joined a consortium of 12 European companies and research laboratories supporting a project to uncover potential applications of quantum computing.

HSBC is the only financial services organisation involved in the NEASQC (Next Applications of Quantum Computing) project, and will join a workstream looking at applications for quantum computing within the banking industry.

Gustavo Ordonez-Sanz, head of economic capital analytics and global risk innovation lead, HSBC, says: “Due to their vastly greater power, quantum computers could deliver extraordinary developments for banking in areas like risk analytics, machine learning and cybersecurity.

“Most experts believe we are at least 10 years away from commercially viable quantum computers for general purposes, although recent advances hint at potential breakthroughs sooner. We need to embrace this technology, in line with the bank’s innovation agenda, keeping up with the latest developments and growing our internal knowledge to increase our readiness for the post-quantum world.”

The four-year project has a budget of EUR4.7 million, which has been fully funded from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme. It brings together experts in quantum computing with commercial end-users including Atos (IT), Total and EDF (energy) and AstraZeneca (pharmaceutical), as well as HSBC.

As well as developing a number of industrial and financial use cases for the technology, the project aims to build and share knowledge with the wider user community and create open-source programming libraries to facilitate quantum computing experimentation by others.

Ordonez-Sanz says: “Unlike the early days of classical computing, cloud technologies provide early access to quantum computing without the need for physical ownership of the hardware.

“Cloud-based quantum computing and working with partners in this field allow early experimentation at lower cost. This way we can stay on top of the latest developments, and will be well placed to judge if and when it’s the right time to invest in this technology.”personalised for our customers, helping them to realise their ambitions.

Related Companies

HSBC

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Optimising cloud governance with increased automation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How can Irish banking move from Open Banking to Open Finance?, [Webinar] How can Irish ban[Webinar] How can Irish banking move from Open Banking to Open Finance?

Trending

Related News
DGB Daegu Bank uses quantum cryptography to protect app users
/security

DGB Daegu Bank uses quantum cryptography to protect app users

BBVA trials quantum computing to optimise investment portfolio management
/markets

BBVA trials quantum computing to optimise investment portfolio management

BBVA prepares for quantum leap

17 Jul

Standard Chartered to investigate commercial use cases for quantum technology with USRA

13 Jul

Singapore central bank backs Tradeteq quantum credit scoring project

27 Apr

CaixaBank steps up quantum computing trials

17 Apr

Scotiabank gears up for the quantum computing age

10 Feb

Trending

  1. Swift to move into low-value consumer payments market

  2. ING shakes up innovation office; Legrand steps aside

  3. Singapore shuts down Wirecard operations

  4. JPMorgan to turn loyalty points into tradeable assets

  5. Amazon rolls out palm payment technology

Research
See all papers »
The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020