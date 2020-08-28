DGB Daegu Bank uses quantum cryptography to protect app users

South Korea's DGB Daegu Bank has teamed up with SK Telecom to boost its mobile app's security with 5G quantum cryptography technology.

The IM Bank app will enable Samsung Galaxy A Quantum owners to use the handset's quantum random number generator (QRNG) for security.



The QRNG chipset embedded in the Galaxy A Quantum phone generates true random numbers that cannot be predicted, says the telco.



The technology will be used for one-time passwords when IM Bank customers transfer money or open new accounts. The partners are also exploring other uses.