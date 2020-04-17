Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
CaixaBank steps up quantum computing trials

CaixaBank steps up quantum computing trials

CaixaBank is stepping up its experimental application of quantum computing in financial services, developing a machine learning algorithm to classify customers according to their credit risk.

The Spanish bank last year reported on its tests of IBM's Framework Opensource Qiskit, to implement a quantum algorithm to assess the financial risk of a mortgage portfolio and treasury bills portfolio specifically created for the project using real data.

For its latest trials, the bank has applied a hybrid computing framework — which combines quantum computing and conventional computing in different phases of the calculation process — to classify credit risk profiles. To do this, CaixaBank used a public data set corresponding to 1,000 artificial users, with a similar profile to existing customers, but with information configured specifically for the test.

With the full results yet to be published, the bank's preliminary investigation reveals that a combined application of hybrid algorithms to risk analysis calculations can reach the same conclusions as the classical method in much less time

In conclusion, the bank states: "For CaixaBank, it is essential to invest in exploring the potential of quantum computing for various areas of the financial sector, although the first commercial applications may take a while."

