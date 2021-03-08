Icici registers one million users from other banks for mobile payments super app

India's Icici Bank says one million customers of other banks have started using its iMobile Pay app just three months after it opened up the service to the general consumer marketplace.

To start using ‘iMobile Pay’, customers of any bank can link their bank account with the app, generate a UPI ID and start paying to any UPI ID or merchants, pay bills, do online recharges and transfer money to any bank account, payment app and digital wallet. In addition, they can open a savings account and apply for a home loan or credit card with Icici.



Bijith Bhaskar, head, digital channels & partnership at Icici, comments: “We are humbled to see that one million customers of other banks have started using our app which offers many industry-first, advanced features. We anticipate that the number of new-to-bank customers using ‘iMobile Pay’ will double in two months as it is registering wide interest from across the country.“



The most used feature by new users is the 'Pay top Contacts' functionality, says Bhaskar, which transfers money either to a mobile number or a UPI ID of friends and relations. Other services such as ‘Scan to Pay’, ‘Check Balance’ and ‘Bill Payments’ have also seen a big uptake.