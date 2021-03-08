Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ICICI

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Icici registers one million users from other banks for mobile payments super app

Icici registers one million users from other banks for mobile payments super app

India's Icici Bank says one million customers of other banks have started using its iMobile Pay app just three months after it opened up the service to the general consumer marketplace.

To start using ‘iMobile Pay’, customers of any bank can link their bank account with the app, generate a UPI ID and start paying to any UPI ID or merchants, pay bills, do online recharges and transfer money to any bank account, payment app and digital wallet. In addition, they can open a savings account and apply for a home loan or credit card with Icici.

Bijith Bhaskar, head, digital channels & partnership at Icici, comments: “We are humbled to see that one million customers of other banks have started using our app which offers many industry-first, advanced features. We anticipate that the number of new-to-bank customers using ‘iMobile Pay’ will double in two months as it is registering wide interest from across the country.“

The most used feature by new users is the 'Pay top Contacts' functionality, says Bhaskar, which transfers money either to a mobile number or a UPI ID of friends and relations. Other services such as ‘Scan to Pay’, ‘Check Balance’ and ‘Bill Payments’ have also seen a big uptake.

Related Companies

ICICI

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [NextGen Nordics Webinar] Changing Payments: P27, Europe and beyond

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] How to Accelerate Digital Lending with Data & Automation, [On-Demand Webinar] Ho[On-Demand Webinar] How to Accelerate Digital Lending with Data & Automation

Trending

Related News
Icici Bank releases online platform to help foreign companies set up in India
/wholesale

Icici Bank releases online platform to help foreign companies set up in India

Icici Bank debuts cardless buy now, pay later facility
/payments

Icici Bank debuts cardless buy now, pay later facility

Icici lets firms access trade finance services via WhatsApp

16 Oct 2020

Icici applies satellite imaging to rural credit scoring

26 Aug 2020

Icici Bank rolls out WhatsApp banking service

30 Mar 2020

Icici Bank rolls out full-stack digital banking platform

17 Mar 2020

Trending

  1. Ripple touts private version of XRP ledger as CBDC problem-solver

  2. UK Finance sets out future model for Open Banking

  3. Klarna confirms mammoth $1 billion fund raise

  4. PayPal linked with $500m bid for crypto asset security firm Curv

  5. AmEx and PayPal invest in Codat

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?