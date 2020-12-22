Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ICICI

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Icici Bank releases online platform to help foreign companies set up in India

Icici Bank releases online platform to help foreign companies set up in India

India's Icici Bank has launched an online platform for foreign companies looking to establish or expand business in the country.

Called ‘Infinite India’, the platform offers traditional banking and treasury products as well as a host of value-added services such as incorporation of a business entity, corporate filings, licences and registrations, HR fulfillment, compliance and taxation among others.

Vishakha Mulye, executive director, Icici Bank says: “Over the years, India has emerged as a preferred destination for foreign investment. India’s position in the World Bank’s survey on ‘ease of doing business’ improved significantly over the past few years, attracting foreign companies to set up operations here.

"Typically, the foreign entities would spend a lot of time and bandwidth to reach out to individual service providers in order to take care of matters which are not related to core of their businesses. With ‘Infinite India’, they get the convenience of single-point access to a host of services at an attractive price. These value-added services are now available in association with a a leading cloud based business accounting and corporate services firm."

She says the bank will graduallty induct more partners on board in order to further expand the breadth of the offering.

Related Companies

ICICI

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Share your views - Take the Annual Finextra Fintech Industry Survey here

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Accelerating Enterprise-Wide Innovation with Cloud Migration and Data Governance,[New Impact Study] Accelerating Enterprise-Wide Innovation with Cloud Migration and Data Governance

Trending

Related News
Icici Bank debuts cardless buy now, pay later facility
/payments

Icici Bank debuts cardless buy now, pay later facility

Icici lets firms access trade finance services via WhatsApp
/payments

Icici lets firms access trade finance services via WhatsApp

Icici applies satellite imaging to rural credit scoring

26 Aug

Icici Bank rolls out WhatsApp banking service

30 Mar

Icici Bank rolls out full-stack digital banking platform

17 Mar

Icici Bank opens API portal to developers

14 Jan

Trending

  1. Hackers use mobile emulators to steal millions of dollars from bank accounts

  2. Citi builds fintech marketplace

  3. Fiserv acquires Ondot

  4. Visa explores offline exchange of digital currencies

  5. Blockchain trends in 2021: Expect the unexpected

Research
See all papers »
The Future of ESGTech 2020

The Future of ESGTech 2020

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Managing Compliance and Growth

Managing Compliance and Growth