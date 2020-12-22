Icici Bank releases online platform to help foreign companies set up in India

India's Icici Bank has launched an online platform for foreign companies looking to establish or expand business in the country.

Called ‘Infinite India’, the platform offers traditional banking and treasury products as well as a host of value-added services such as incorporation of a business entity, corporate filings, licences and registrations, HR fulfillment, compliance and taxation among others.



Vishakha Mulye, executive director, Icici Bank says: “Over the years, India has emerged as a preferred destination for foreign investment. India’s position in the World Bank’s survey on ‘ease of doing business’ improved significantly over the past few years, attracting foreign companies to set up operations here.



"Typically, the foreign entities would spend a lot of time and bandwidth to reach out to individual service providers in order to take care of matters which are not related to core of their businesses. With ‘Infinite India’, they get the convenience of single-point access to a host of services at an attractive price. These value-added services are now available in association with a a leading cloud based business accounting and corporate services firm."



She says the bank will graduallty induct more partners on board in order to further expand the breadth of the offering.