Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ICICI

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Covid-19 Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Icici Bank rolls out full-stack digital banking platform

Icici Bank rolls out full-stack digital banking platform

With Covid-19 on the march, Icici Bank has launched a digital banking platform offering nearly 500 services covering the full gamut of banking requirement for personal and business customers.

The ‘IciciStack’ platform incorporates digital onboarding and features a full suite of APIs and digital banking services covering accounts, payments, loans, investments and insurance.

Anup Bagchi, executive director, Icici Bank, says: “We have been working on IciciStack in order to offer customers all digital banking services from one single platform for the past few years. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak over the past few weeks, we have added a host of new features and services to our customers so that they can experience the banking services uninterrupted."

Related Companies

ICICI

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Covid-19 Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Integrating data, automating processes to create value and opportunity

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Sentiment Paper] The Future of Cloud: Powering the Financial Services Industry, [New Sentiment,[New Sentiment Paper] The Future of Cloud: Powering the Financial Services Industry

Trending Stories

Related News
Icici Bank opens API portal to developers
/developer

Icici Bank opens API portal to developers

ICICI Bank claims industry first with robotic cash counters

ICICI Bank claims industry first with robotic cash counters

Icici adds investment tool to revamped mobile app

07 Dec 2018

Icici Bank onboards 250 corporates to blockchain platform

17 Apr 2018

Featured Job
All Jobs »
/london, uk

Business Development Manager, OTC Derivatives Technology (London, UK)

to/into six-figures base, double ote

16 Mar

Find your next role:

Trending

  1. The impact of Covid-19 on the economy, banks and fintechs

  2. Swift delays ISO 20022 cross-border payments migration

  3. Barclays app now lets customers make payments from accounts with other banks

  4. RBC rolls out digital ID verification for account opening

  5. Travelex owner on verge of collapse

Research
See all papers »
The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions