Icici Bank rolls out full-stack digital banking platform

With Covid-19 on the march, Icici Bank has launched a digital banking platform offering nearly 500 services covering the full gamut of banking requirement for personal and business customers.

The ‘IciciStack’ platform incorporates digital onboarding and features a full suite of APIs and digital banking services covering accounts, payments, loans, investments and insurance.



Anup Bagchi, executive director, Icici Bank, says: “We have been working on IciciStack in order to offer customers all digital banking services from one single platform for the past few years. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak over the past few weeks, we have added a host of new features and services to our customers so that they can experience the banking services uninterrupted."