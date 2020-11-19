Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ICICI

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Icici Bank debuts cardless buy now, pay later facility

Icici Bank debuts cardless buy now, pay later facility

India's Icici Bank is rolling out a mobile-only, tap-to-activate installment payment plan with a batch of high street retailers selling electronic consumer goods.

Dubbed ‘ICICI Bank Cardless EMI’ (Equated Monthly Instalments), the facility enables pre-approved customers to buy gadgets or home appliances just by using their mobile phone and PAN in lieu of wallet or cards.

Users can convert the high-value transactions into no-cost monthly instalments of between three and eighteen months by putting their registered mobile number and PAN on the POS machine and then tapping in a one-time-password.

The bank has tied up with Pine Labs to offer the service across pan-India outlets of retailers Croma, Reliance Digital, My Jio Stores and Sangeetha Mobiles selling electronics from leading brands like Carrier, Daikin, Dell, Godrej, Haier, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, Motorola, Nokia, Oppo, Panasonic, Toshiba, Vivo, Whirlpool and MI.

The bank says it will add more brands as well as retailers in the near future.

Sudipta Roy, head - unsecured assets - Icici Bank says: "We have seen large number of consumer durables are purchased by using EMI facilities on credit and debit cards. In order to provide further convenience, we are introducing the ‘Cardless EMI’ facility so that the customers can transact just by using mobile phone and PAN, without even carrying their cards or wallet.

Related Companies

ICICI

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Unlocking the Value of Data in Wealth Management

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[White Paper] Can Strong Customer Authentication open the door to new end user experiences?, [White[White Paper] Can Strong Customer Authentication open the door to new end user experiences?

Trending

Related News
Icici lets firms access trade finance services via WhatsApp
/payments

Icici lets firms access trade finance services via WhatsApp

Icici applies satellite imaging to rural credit scoring
/payments

Icici applies satellite imaging to rural credit scoring

Icici Bank rolls out WhatsApp banking service

30 Mar

Icici Bank rolls out full-stack digital banking platform

17 Mar

Icici Bank opens API portal to developers

14 Jan

ICICI Bank claims industry first with robotic cash counters

28 Aug 2019

Trending

  1. PwC spins out fintech unit

  2. FCA issues warning on unauthorised fintech Lanistar

  3. Mastercard adds A2A functionality for business payments

  4. Goldman Sachs in talks to acquire Trading Technologies

  5. Santander acquires Wirecard merchant technology assets

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Identity 2020

The Future of Identity 2020

Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new markets

Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new markets

Digital Transformation Accelerated

Digital Transformation Accelerated