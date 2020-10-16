Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Icici lets firms access trade finance services via WhatsApp

Icici lets firms access trade finance services via WhatsApp

Customers of India's Icici Bank can now create fixed deposits, pay utility bills and access trade finance services through WhatsApp,

The fixed deposit and bill pay features are already live, with the trade finance services for business owners being piloted, enabling firms to view information on customer ID, Import Export code, limit availability of all credit facilities, status of pending inward remittances and history of inward remittances on-the-go.

The new features come six months after Icici began letting customers use WhatsApp to check their savings account balance, last three transactions, credit card limit, get details of pre-approved instant loan offers and block/unblock credit and debit cards.

The bank now offers 25 services via the massively popular messaging app, with some two million customers already using them.

Bijith Bhaskar, head, digital channels and partnership, Icici, says: "With the growing prominence of social media in every-day life, we believe that banking on WhatsApp offers immense convenience to our customers. It allows them to bank seamlessly while they are on WhatsApp, without visiting a bank branch."

