HSBC appoints Steven Van Wyk Group CIO

HSBC has named industry veteran Steven Van Wyk group chief information officer, leading the banking giant's global technology organisation.

Based in London, Van Wyk will lead HSBC's global team of technologists and be responsible for ensuring the bank's businesses have "strong technology capabilities so that they can deliver market-leading customer experiences".



HSBC highlights AI and robotics as two key technologies, while Van Wyk will also be in charge of operational resilience and managing the bank's cyber security.



He joins HSBC from PNC Bank, where he was head of technology and innovation. Prior to PNC, he was group CIO and COO at ING Bank, and he previously spent 10 years with Morgan Stanley, including as global CIO/COO for the Individual Investor Group.



Says Van Wyk: “I am delighted to join HSBC with its unique global reach, diverse customer base and strong growth opportunities. There is huge potential to use technology to continue to improve and differentiate its customer experience, as well as to increase speed and efficiency.”