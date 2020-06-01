HSBC launches AI-powered equity index family

HSBC has teamed up with IBM Watson and artificial intelligence specialist EquBot to launch equity index products powered by AI and big data.

The bank says it new AI Powered US Equity Index (AiPEX) family is the market’s first to use artificial intelligence as a method for equity investing.



AiPEX harnesses the power of IBM Watson and EquBot’s AI to ingest and learn from the vast amounts of publicly available and continuously generated data points. These points could include company announcements, tweets, a satellite image of a store parking lot, or even the tone of language a CEO uses during an earnings presentation.



All this information is used to "objectively" evaluate the 1000 largest US publicly traded companies and pick the ones whose stock prices are poised for growth.



Dave Odenath, head, quantitative investment solutions, Americas, HSBC Global Banking and Markets, says: “In today’s markets, investors need strategies that can keep up with the growing amount of data being generated each day.



“We are now able to offer clients solutions that not only keep up, but thrive in an increasingly complex world of data. AiPEX with Watson simulates a team of thousands of analysts and traders working around the clock to learn from millions of pieces of information and identify potential investment opportunities.”