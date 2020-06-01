Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

IBM Financial Services HSBC EquBot

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Big data Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
HSBC launches AI-powered equity index family

HSBC launches AI-powered equity index family

HSBC has teamed up with IBM Watson and artificial intelligence specialist EquBot to launch equity index products powered by AI and big data.

The bank says it new AI Powered US Equity Index (AiPEX) family is the market’s first to use artificial intelligence as a method for equity investing.

AiPEX harnesses the power of IBM Watson and EquBot’s AI to ingest and learn from the vast amounts of publicly available and continuously generated data points. These points could include company announcements, tweets, a satellite image of a store parking lot, or even the tone of language a CEO uses during an earnings presentation.

All this information is used to "objectively" evaluate the 1000 largest US publicly traded companies and pick the ones whose stock prices are poised for growth.

Dave Odenath, head, quantitative investment solutions, Americas, HSBC Global Banking and Markets, says: “In today’s markets, investors need strategies that can keep up with the growing amount of data being generated each day.

“We are now able to offer clients solutions that not only keep up, but thrive in an increasingly complex world of data. AiPEX with Watson simulates a team of thousands of analysts and traders working around the clock to learn from millions of pieces of information and identify potential investment opportunities.”

Related Companies

IBM Financial Services HSBC EquBot

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Big data Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Investment and Asset Management Workshop - Last Chance to Register!

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

2020 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >, 2020 Analysis of Cloud Service Provide2020 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >

Trending Stories

Related News
HSBC puts job cuts on hold
/people

HSBC puts job cuts on hold

AI will not be job killer - IBM research

AI will not be job killer - IBM research

Trending

  1. Coinbase to pay UK and EU customers 5% ‘interest’ on crypto holdings

  2. MPs warn of danger to cash as ATM withdrawals plummet

  3. Banks worldwide warm to Open Banking

  4. Visa completes Request to Pay pilot trials

  5. Top Five Fintech Predictions for 2020

Research
See all papers »
A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA