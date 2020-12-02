HSBC reaps environmental benefits of pandemic switch to remote advice

HSBC UK has found a silver lining to the coronavirus cloud, revealing that the switch to remote wealth and investment advice during the pandemic has saved nearly 900,000 sheets of paper.

The bank introduced video calls for remote wealth advice and servicing on the 20th March, just days before the Prime Minister announced the first lockdown when the UK public was told that they will only be allowed to leave their homes for very limited reasons.



Since then, it has trained 640 advisors and relationship managers on remote interviews, carried out almost 11,000 Zoom appointments, and saved almost 900,000 sheets of paper, which equates to eight tons of carbon emissions or a return trip to the South Pole in an average petrol car.



James Hewitson, head, wealth, HSBC UK, says: "The world has changed right before our eyes, and all of us, both individuals and businesses, have needed to adapt, and adapt quickly. Our use of video calls in providing wealth management to our customers has been a game-changer for us, especially as our branches have had restricted access and opening hours."