Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

HSBC

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking Covid-19 Wealth management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
HSBC reaps environmental benefits of pandemic switch to remote advice

HSBC reaps environmental benefits of pandemic switch to remote advice

HSBC UK has found a silver lining to the coronavirus cloud, revealing that the switch to remote wealth and investment advice during the pandemic has saved nearly 900,000 sheets of paper.

The bank introduced video calls for remote wealth advice and servicing on the 20th March, just days before the Prime Minister announced the first lockdown when the UK public was told that they will only be allowed to leave their homes for very limited reasons.

Since then, it has trained 640 advisors and relationship managers on remote interviews, carried out almost 11,000 Zoom appointments, and saved almost 900,000 sheets of paper, which equates to eight tons of carbon emissions or a return trip to the South Pole in an average petrol car.

James Hewitson, head, wealth, HSBC UK, says: "The world has changed right before our eyes, and all of us, both individuals and businesses, have needed to adapt, and adapt quickly. Our use of video calls in providing wealth management to our customers has been a game-changer for us, especially as our branches have had restricted access and opening hours."

Related Companies

HSBC

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking Covid-19 Wealth management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Register for the webinar - Payments Modernisation: Interoperability fuels the transformation of Cross-Border Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[White Paper] Can Strong Customer Authentication open the door to new end user experiences?, [White[White Paper] Can Strong Customer Authentication open the door to new end user experiences?

Trending

Related News
HSBC and Santander step up cost-cutting efforts
/people

HSBC and Santander step up cost-cutting efforts

HSBC to close more branches as mobile migration continues

HSBC to close more branches as mobile migration continues

Trending

  1. Revolut launches Web app

  2. ECB warns the future of money is at stake as Facebook preps January crypto launch

  3. Nets and Worldline take stakes in bank-backed rival to Visa and Mastercard

  4. Sopra Steria to take multi-million euro hit on ransomware attack

  5. ABN Amro to cut 2800 jobs; sell headquarter offices

Research
See all papers »
Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Securing the API Ecosystem

Securing the API Ecosystem

The Future of Payments 2020

The Future of Payments 2020