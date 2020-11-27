Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

European Central Bank (ECB) Facebook

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ECB warns the future of money is at stake as Facebook preps January crypto launch

ECB warns the future of money is at stake as Facebook preps January crypto launch

As news leaks out about a possible 2021 launch for Facebook's digital currency Libra, a senior European Central Bank official warns: "What is at stake is nothing short of the future of money".

Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency is readying to launch as early as January, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing three unidentified people involved in the project.

The Geneva-based Libra Association that will issue and govern Libra plans to launch a single digital coin backed by the dollar, a significant scaling back from its recently revised plans to to issue a series of stablecoins backed by individual traditional currencies, as well as a token based on the currency-pegged stablecoins.

The news has alarmed central banks, which are currently at a minimum of two years out from creating their own digital alternatives.

ECB board member Fabio Panetta, speaking today at a Bundesbank-convened future of payments conference, argues that the impending revolution in payments "requires us to stand ready to reinvent sovereign money".

Speaking directly to Facebook's stablecoin strategy, Panetta warns: "Stablecoin users are likely to bear higher credit, market and liquidity risks, and the stablecoins themselves are vulnerable to runs, with potentially systemic implications."

He says the risks could be mitigated if the stablecoin issuer were able to invest its reserve assets in the form of risk-free deposits at the central bank, as this would eliminate the investment risks that ultimately fall on the shoulders of stablecoin holders.

"This would not be acceptable, however, as it would be tantamount to outsourcing the provision of central bank money," Panetta states. "It could endanger monetary sovereignty if, as a result, private money - the stablecoin - were to largely displace sovereign money as a means of payment. Money would then be reduced to a 'club good' offered in return for the payment of a fee or membership of a platform."

The ECB is mustering support for the creation of a a digital euro, with multiple experiments underway across EU markets and around the world.

In Europe, the ECB and the national central banks have started preliminary experimentation through four work streams.

"First, we will test the compatibility between a digital euro and existing central bank settlement services (such as TIPS)," outlines Panetta. "Second, we will explore the interconnection between decentralised technologies, such as distributed ledgers, and centralised systems. Third, we will investigate the use of payment-dedicated blockchains with electronic identity. And fourth, we will assess the functionalities of hardware devices that could enable offline transactions, guaranteeing privacy."

Speaking at the same conference, German finance minister Olaf Scholz urged the central banking community to pick up the pace.

"On the digital euro, I think we should work very hard. It is nothing where we should wait and see," Scholz remarks. "(We) should be able to decide at any time that now we should do something with a digital euro."

"What is at stake is nothing short of the future of money," Panetta concludes. "As private money goes digital, sovereign money also needs to be reinvented. This requires central bank money to remain available under all circumstances - in the form of cash, of course, but also potentially as a digital euro."

Related Companies

European Central Bank (ECB) Facebook

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [White Paper] Securing the API Ecosystem

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Annual Payments Survey Report 2020] Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive,,[Annual Payments Survey Report 2020] Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Trending

Related News
Libra Association names Credit Suisse's Bhavsar general counsel for payments unit
/people

Libra Association names Credit Suisse's Bhavsar general counsel for payments unit

Financial industry veteran Ian Jenkins joins Libra Association
/crypto

Financial industry veteran Ian Jenkins joins Libra Association

Libra Networks recruits former HSBC chief Emmett

17 Sep

Libra Association names Credit Suisse exec Daines chief compliance officer

10 Jun

Malfunctioning stablecoins could hit financial stability - ECB paper

06 May

Facebook to hire 50 stablecoin staff in Dublin

20 Apr

Libra begins journey to regulatory support with multi-currency model

16 Apr

Trending

  1. Nets and Worldline take stakes in bank-backed rival to Visa and Mastercard

  2. Credit Suisse applies Open Banking APIs to interbank transactions

  3. UBS introduces credit card made from corn

  4. Former Goldman CIO Elisha Wiesel joins The Floor

  5. Jeff Bezos invests in African payments startup Chipper Cash

Research
See all papers »
Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Securing the API Ecosystem

Securing the API Ecosystem

The Future of Payments 2020

The Future of Payments 2020