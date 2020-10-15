Financial industry veteran Ian Jenkins joins Libra Association

The Libra Association, the organisation developing Facebook's cryptocurrency project, continues to hoover up top talent from the traditional financial services space, hiring former HSBC man Ian Jenkins as chief financial officer and CRO.

Jenkins joins former HSBC Europe CEO James Emmett, who was appointed managing director of Libra Networks just last month.



Libra is recruiting an array of top talent from across the financial services industry as it bids to reassure regulatory authorities about its governance procedures. Jenkins and Emmett follow in the footsteps of Libra chief legal officer Steve Bunnell, Sterling Daines from Credit Suisse as chief compliance officer, and Stuart Levey, another HSBC veteran, as CEO.



Jenkins has served in a variety of C-suite executive positions in finance, risk, and operations at top international banks. He previously served as the deputy group finance director and CFO for Europe at HSBC, CRO at Abbey National, and Santander UK, as well as COO Asia Pacific at Credit Suisse.



“I am excited to join the Libra Networks leadership team at a time when innovation in the financial sector has the potential to empower billions of people worldwide,” says Jenkins. “The Libra project is poised to transform the industry and I am looking forward to being part of this team.”

Digital payments will be discussed in depth at EBAday 2020. For delegate passes, register now and join leaders from across Europe's payments ecosystem as EBAday addresses 'The Turning Point in Payments Transformation'.