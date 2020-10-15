Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Facebook

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking People Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Financial industry veteran Ian Jenkins joins Libra Association

Financial industry veteran Ian Jenkins joins Libra Association

The Libra Association, the organisation developing Facebook's cryptocurrency project, continues to hoover up top talent from the traditional financial services space, hiring former HSBC man Ian Jenkins as chief financial officer and CRO.

Jenkins joins former HSBC Europe CEO James Emmett, who was appointed managing director of Libra Networks just last month.

Libra is recruiting an array of top talent from across the financial services industry as it bids to reassure regulatory authorities about its governance procedures. Jenkins and Emmett follow in the footsteps of Libra chief legal officer Steve Bunnell, Sterling Daines from Credit Suisse as chief compliance officer, and Stuart Levey, another HSBC veteran, as CEO.

Jenkins has served in a variety of C-suite executive positions in finance, risk, and operations at top international banks. He previously served as the deputy group finance director and CFO for Europe at HSBC, CRO at Abbey National, and Santander UK, as well as COO Asia Pacific at Credit Suisse.

“I am excited to join the Libra Networks leadership team at a time when innovation in the financial sector has the potential to empower billions of people worldwide,” says Jenkins. “The Libra project is poised to transform the industry and I am looking forward to being part of this team.”

Digital payments will be discussed in depth at EBAday 2020. For delegate passes, register now and join leaders from across Europe's payments ecosystem as EBAday addresses 'The Turning Point in Payments Transformation'.

 

Related Companies

Facebook

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking People Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Watch the On-Demand Webinar: Leveraging Real-Time Data to Improve Efficiencies and Build Revenue Streams

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[NextGen Nordics On-Demand Webinar] P27 - Bringing the plans to life, [NextGen Nordics On-Demand Web[NextGen Nordics On-Demand Webinar] P27 - Bringing the plans to life

Trending

Related News
Libra Networks recruits former HSBC chief Emmett
/crypto

Libra Networks recruits former HSBC chief Emmett

Libra Association names Credit Suisse exec Daines chief compliance officer
/people

Libra Association names Credit Suisse exec Daines chief compliance officer

Calibra rebrands as Novi in preparation for digital currency roll out

26 May

Libra Association hires financial crime veteran Robert Werner as general counsel

20 May

Libra Association names HSBC legal chief Stuart Levey CEO

06 May

Facebook to hire 50 stablecoin staff in Dublin

20 Apr

Libra begins journey to regulatory support with multi-currency model

16 Apr

Trending

  1. Sopra Steria falls victim to ransomware attack

  2. Target2 experiences total system failure, Sepa payments delayed

  3. Sopra Steria laid low by Ryuk Ransomware

  4. UBS to invest $200 million in fintech startups

  5. Ripple weighs move to London over XRP&#39;s security status

Research
See all papers »
The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020