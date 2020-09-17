Libra Networks recruits former HSBC chief Emmett

Former HSBC Europe CEO James Emmett has been recruited by Facebook's cryptocurrency project to act as managing director of Libra Networks.

Emmett’s appointment is the latest in a series of high-powered hires this year, including the recruitment of Steve Bunnell as chief legal officer, Sterling Daines from Credit Suisse as chief compliance officer, and Stuart Levey, another HSBC veteran, as CEO.



Emmett says of his new role: “As someone who is passionate about the opportunities for financial services and technology to make a real difference, I am delighted to be joining Libra Networks with a mission to enhance financial innovation and inclusion and to deliver the operationalization of the network.”



Before his CEO role at HSBC, Emmett served as chief operating officer, where he oversaw technology and operations across the firm.