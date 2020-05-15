Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Covid-19 Retail banking
DBS to hire 2000 new staff

DBS to hire 2000 new staff

Despite the ongoing pandemic, DBS in Singapore has committed to hiring over 2000 people this year, including 360 jobs for seasoned professionals in growth technology areas.

Of the total number of placements, more than 1000 are new roles comprising a mix of apprenticeships for fresh graduates. DBS’ annual internship programme for up to 400 graduates also continues unabated.

Piyush Gupta, CEO, DBS says: "We want to do our part to avoid having a 'lost' generation of young graduates in Singapore whose career prospects are jeopardised because they are unable to find jobs due to the pandemic."

The announcement follows an earlier pledge by the bank that it will protect the livelihoods of its 12,000-strong workforce in Singapore, promising no layoffs. Employees facing a lull in work activity are encouraged to take the opportunity to upskill themselves through an e-learning programme that DBS has in place.

On the tech front, the new roles comprise more than 300 jobs in UX/UI, data science, fraud detection compliance, as well as consumer and institutional banking technology. Additionally, DBS is looking to train and hire over 60 people in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, full stack development and data analytics.

Covid-19 Retail banking
