DBS launches hackathon to identify top coding talent

Singapore's DBS is to run a coding challenge and hackathon to identify fresh talent and fill 100 new developer jobs.

The bank says it is looking for raw graduates and experienced professionals with skills in emerging and disruptive technologies, such as cloud, machine learning and big data.



Soh Siew Choo, DBS’ group head of core systems technology, says: "We want to bring developers well-versed in these new technologies into the bank to accelerate our digital transformation efforts. We believe that recruiting via a hackathon is an innovative and effective way to attract the right talent."



The recruitment drive, DBS Hack2Hire, consists of an online assessment to gauge the programming and technical capabilities of candidates, followed by a live two-day hackathon session, where their approach to problem solving will be put to the test. Shortlisted candidates from the second round will be offered full-time roles at DBS.



DBS Hack2Hire is conducted in collaboration with three of the bank's technology partners, Amazon Web Services, Cloudera and Pivotal.



Nick Walton, head of Asean of Amazon Web Services says: "It is impressive that a financial institution like DBS is using new, innovative ways to bring in talent with cloud development skills, and we are delighted to support them while grooming the technology leaders of tomorrow."



DBS, which likes to bill itself as a 20,000 person startup, has been working hard at breeding an innovative culture at the bank, partnering staff with fintech startups in corporate hackathons and running agile development workshops in a 40,000 square foot 'learning centre', packed with new technological tools and training facilities.