Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Trading Technologies International, Inc. Goldman Sachs

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Goldman Sachs in talks to acquire Trading Technologies

Goldman Sachs in talks to acquire Trading Technologies

Goldman Sachs is reportedly in advance talks for a $500 million takeover of Trading Technologies.

Citing four unidentified sources, Global Investor Group says the US investment bank is in late-stage talks about buying the Chicago-based trading and data analytics software firm.

Rumours that TT was in the shop window first began circulating last month.

Founded in 1994, TT supplies software to most of the world’s biggest investment banks, brokers and trading firms.

It struck a deal with Goldman Sachs in September last year to distribute the TT platform to the firm’s client base.

Related Companies

Trading Technologies International, Inc. Goldman Sachs

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Goldman Sachs

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Embracing Technology for Successful & Sustainable Wealth Management, [Webinar] Embracing T[Webinar] Embracing Technology for Successful & Sustainable Wealth Management

Trending

Related News
Big banks step up funding for post-trade network AccessFintech
/markets

Big banks step up funding for post-trade network AccessFintech

Goldman puts McDermott in charge of digital assets team
/people

Goldman puts McDermott in charge of digital assets team

Goldman and Mastercard invest in Bond

20 Jul

Big banks invest in Capital Markets Gateway

25 Jun

Trio of top banks join $27 million funding round in H4

10 Jun

Goldman makes further investment in no-code software firm Unqork

27 Feb

JPMorgan and Goldman back new exchange taking on Nyse and Nasdaq

20 Feb

Trending

  1. Google app enables banks to lock Android devices over credit defaults

  2. ING-owned Payvision branded as the &quot;Netherlands Wirecard&quot; by EFRI

  3. Experian lets Brits use Netflix subscriptions to boost credit scores

  4. Open banking – an open shop but empty shelves

  5. Visa rolls out Fintech Partner Connect programme

Research
See all papers »
Digital Transformation Accelerated

Digital Transformation Accelerated

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry