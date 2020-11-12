Goldman Sachs in talks to acquire Trading Technologies

Goldman Sachs is reportedly in advance talks for a $500 million takeover of Trading Technologies.

Citing four unidentified sources, Global Investor Group says the US investment bank is in late-stage talks about buying the Chicago-based trading and data analytics software firm.



Rumours that TT was in the shop window first began circulating last month.



Founded in 1994, TT supplies software to most of the world’s biggest investment banks, brokers and trading firms.



It struck a deal with Goldman Sachs in September last year to distribute the TT platform to the firm’s client base.