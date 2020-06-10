Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
Trio of top banks join $27 million funding round in H4

Digital documentation firm H4 has received $27 million in funding from a consortium including JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Linklaters.

Headquartered in London with approximately 120 employees, H4 majors in the creation of legal and compliant documents for capital markets transactions. The technology has already been used on transactions involving four of the world’s leading banks and fourteen of the world’s biggest law firms to raise billions of dollars in the US and European high yield bond markets.

“The need for meaningful solutions in the digital document space across financial services is immense,” says Sarah Shenton, a growth equity investor at Goldman Sachs. “H4 is very well positioned to be at the forefront of delivering solutions with significant impact to both our firm and the industry.”

Founded in 2015, H4 was the first company to join JPMorgan's In-Residence programme, which has churned out a stream of high-growth startups.

Joe Seifert, CEO & Co-founder of H4 says: “The H4 team are solving the pain of using decades old technology for the contracts that lie at the heart of the financial and legal industries. We just can’t accept that such important industries are still reliant on outdated tools when technology can unlock so much more, particularly during this time of remote work.”

Seifert says the firm will use the funding to expand beyond its initial use cases and customers.

