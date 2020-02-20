Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Goldman Sachs JP Morgan Members Exchange

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Trade execution

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
JPMorgan and Goldman back new exchange taking on Nyse and Nasdaq

JPMorgan and Goldman back new exchange taking on Nyse and Nasdaq

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Jane Street Capital are the latest Wall Street heavyweights to back a new equities exchange hoping to take on Nyse, Nasdaq and Cboe Global Markets.

The three firms have led a new round of strategic financing for Members Exchange (MEMX), which plans to launch this summer.

They join Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Charles Schwab, Citadel Securities, TD Ameritrade, UBS and Virtu Financial, which have all been onboard with the venture since early last year.

MEMX is vowing to increase competition, improve operational transparency, cut costs and simplify the execution of equity trading in the US. The new entity is promising a simple trading model with basic order types using the latest technology.

The exchange will begin onboarding trading members later this month and plans to go live as a US equity exchange on 24 July 24.

Jonathan Kellner, CEO, MEMX, says: “We are pleased that these three prominent market participants are joining us in our efforts to increase transparency, reduce fees, and focus on technological innovation in the equity markets."

Related Companies

Goldman Sachs JP Morgan Members Exchange

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Trade execution

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Goldman Sachs

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Webinar - Integrating data, automating processes to create value and opportunity, Webinar - Integrat[Webinar] Integrating data, automating processes to create value and opportunity

Trending Stories

Related News
Wall Street firms plan to take on Nyse and Nasdaq with new exchange
/wholesale banking

Wall Street firms plan to take on Nyse and Nasdaq with new exchange

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  3. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  4. Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

  5. ING economist: The US has most to lose in war of digital currencies

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies